Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 899 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $51.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

