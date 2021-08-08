Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. United Bank increased its holdings in CVS Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 88,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 67,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,396 shares of company stock valued at $18,712,133 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.38. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

