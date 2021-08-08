Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,883 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

NYSE:IBM opened at $144.09 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.