Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $34,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $268.57 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $163.57 and a twelve month high of $271.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.44.

