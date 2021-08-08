Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,748,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after acquiring an additional 294,381 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,228,000 after acquiring an additional 253,118 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,663,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $23,657,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $152.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

