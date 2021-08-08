AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,186,000 after buying an additional 1,479,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,001,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,670,000 after buying an additional 1,381,209 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 208.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,606,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,777,000 after buying an additional 1,085,243 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,368,000 after buying an additional 997,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,203,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,778,000 after purchasing an additional 890,650 shares during the last quarter.

INDA stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.