AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 4,712 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $25.03 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $66.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.67.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

