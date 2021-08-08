AQR Capital Management LLC Has $310,000 Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 15.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,686,000 after buying an additional 86,710 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lyft by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,382,188 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,830 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 574.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Lyft by 461.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 114,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 36.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

