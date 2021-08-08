AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $232,000 in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 515,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,932,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 70,245 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $105,465 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $451.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. Equities research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

