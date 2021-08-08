AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $245,000 in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $102,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,470 shares of company stock worth $2,287,897 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEW opened at $45.20 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $679.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 3.96.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $404.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 5.31%. Research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

ONEW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

