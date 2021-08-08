AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 238 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 310.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in POSCO by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in POSCO by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 857,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 247,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in POSCO by 0.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKX opened at $75.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. POSCO has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

