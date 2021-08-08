AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 631.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after buying an additional 1,916,086 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $44,376,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $20,811,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progyny by 774.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 349,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $9,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $17,822,160.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,417,403 shares of company stock valued at $86,540,823 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $48.26 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

