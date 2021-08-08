Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,965,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,447 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,746,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41,919 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,964 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,133,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,715,000 after purchasing an additional 424,477 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,701,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,385,000 after purchasing an additional 92,634 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMK stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14. Aramark has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

