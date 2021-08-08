ARAW (ARAW) Market Cap Tops $20,992.84

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, ARAW has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ARAW has a market capitalization of $20,992.84 and $1,127.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00051943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.07 or 0.00816762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00098778 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00039966 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

