Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives $16.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

ABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,901,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 128.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 446,444 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 58.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 373,475 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $5,320,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $4,770,000. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 979,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,328. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.