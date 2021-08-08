ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $932.07 Million

Analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will announce sales of $932.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $889.40 million to $955.90 million. ArcBest reported sales of $794.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $471,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,106.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in ArcBest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

ARCB opened at $67.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

