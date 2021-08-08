ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €43.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.36 ($42.77).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

