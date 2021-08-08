ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.48

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.