Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACA. G.Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:ACA opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.84.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,343,000 after acquiring an additional 347,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,228,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,050,000 after acquiring an additional 336,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,882,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,501,000 after acquiring an additional 57,099 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,629,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,037,000 after acquiring an additional 44,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,647,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

