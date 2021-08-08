Argus Boosts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $220.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target upped by Argus from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TT. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.23.

TT stock opened at $197.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $115.28 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.11.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,088,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120,069 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,070,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

