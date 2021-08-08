Aries Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

GDX stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. 34,008,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,537,064. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.29. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

