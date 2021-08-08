Aries Wealth Management Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 5,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after buying an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens raised their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $15,325,618. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $172.47 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.36. The stock has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

