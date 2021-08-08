Aries Wealth Management Has $1.35 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Shares of COST traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $439.63. 1,789,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,634. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $443.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $402.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $194.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

