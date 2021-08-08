Aries Wealth Management Has $568,000 Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Aries Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,505. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 17.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

