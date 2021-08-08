Aries Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,606,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,456,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,307,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.58. The company had a trading volume of 353,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,729. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.89.

