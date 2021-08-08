Aries Wealth Management Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $80.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,892,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,805,172. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.