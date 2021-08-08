Aries Wealth Management Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 281,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 35,518 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 95,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.94. 36,049,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,115,867. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

