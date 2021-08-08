Ark Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $160.71 million and $10.98 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00002796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009773 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,126,916 coins and its circulating supply is 131,006,019 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

