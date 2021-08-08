Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €5.90 by UBS Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AT1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.03 ($8.27).

Aroundtown stock opened at €6.90 ($8.11) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €6.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a PE ratio of 15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.78. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($8.42).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

