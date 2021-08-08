ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.08. The stock had a trading volume of 58,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,617. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.83. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

