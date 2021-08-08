ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.30. The company had a trading volume of 989,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,823. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

