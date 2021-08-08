Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Arrow Electronics updated its Q3 guidance to $3.42-3.58 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.420-$3.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $118.52 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $1,537,427.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,410 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,333.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,973 shares of company stock valued at $24,131,409 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

