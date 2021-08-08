Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.42-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.175-8.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.Arrow Electronics also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.420-$3.580 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.52. The company had a trading volume of 391,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,557. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $124.76. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.
About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
