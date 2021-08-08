Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.42-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.175-8.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.Arrow Electronics also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.420-$3.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.52. The company had a trading volume of 391,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,557. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $124.76. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $174,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,988.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 205,973 shares of company stock valued at $24,131,409 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

