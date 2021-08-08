Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.42-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.175-8.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.Arrow Electronics also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.420-$3.580 EPS.

Shares of ARW stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.52. The company had a trading volume of 391,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,557. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.67.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $174,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 205,973 shares of company stock worth $24,131,409 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.