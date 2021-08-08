Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

AX.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.17.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$11.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.53. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.