Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at $11.95. Arvinas reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 520.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to $9.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($1.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.07.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,492,549.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 873,565 shares in the company, valued at $85,460,863.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,864 shares of company stock worth $7,806,654. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth $115,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $95.00 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.40.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

