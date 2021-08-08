Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Achieves $510.11 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $510.11 million and approximately $34.49 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.28 or 0.00034660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00028360 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

