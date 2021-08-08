Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $194.96 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $216.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

