Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,005 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,005 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Shares of BK stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.51. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

