Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,657 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 75,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

