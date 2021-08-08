Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology stock opened at $693.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $622.92. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.52 and a 52-week high of $714.15.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,138,280. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

