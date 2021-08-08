Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 71.5% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 32,289 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 122.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 19.9% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $105.27 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.32 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,983 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,165 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

