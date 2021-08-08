Asio Capital LLC Grows Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lennar by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 312,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 74,670 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Lennar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 81.4% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.05. 1,244,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,037. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

