Asio Capital LLC Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asio Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,581,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,593. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $174.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

