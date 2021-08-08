Asio Capital LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. Asio Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Community Trust Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 57.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

CTBI traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.56. 50,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,494. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $723.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 34.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

