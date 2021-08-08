Asio Capital LLC Sells 139 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Asio Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,843,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,411. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.15. The firm has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,171 shares of company stock worth $44,623,575 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. ICAP raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

