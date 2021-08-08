ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.63%.

ASAZY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $16.26.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

