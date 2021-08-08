Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,061 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 381,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 206,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 177,335 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $3.66 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

