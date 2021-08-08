Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.3% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 670.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 318,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,753,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,888 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,361,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,284. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 20,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,484,607.84. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,687 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.