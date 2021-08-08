Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,407 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.8% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 182,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.7% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,505,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,237. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.79. The stock has a market cap of $321.83 billion, a PE ratio of -70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

